STORMVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that the lockdown at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville has been lifted as of October 11. The lockdown began on October 4 following a series of violent acts at the facility.

Multiple correctional officers sustained injuries during last week’s extended period of violence. During the lockdown, security personnel reportedly recovered 38 weapons, 21 quantities of drugs, 13 quantities of homemade alcohol and 65 other items of miscellaneous contraband, including one cell phone.

(New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision)

The initial incident at the facility remains under investigation.