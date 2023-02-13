RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 76-year-old Red Hook woman is alive and well, thanks to the quick thinking of two Good Samaritans credited with saving her life. It happened on Friday afternoon when the woman was walking through the parking lot of the Extra Mart, located at 2 West Market Street in the village.

On the way to her car, the woman was hit by a 90-year-old man as he tried to back out of a parking spot. This knocked the woman to the ground behind the car.

The driver, unaware of the collision, continued to back up, pinning the woman underneath the car. Two quick-acting witnesses ran to the woman’s aid, stopping the driver and pulling her to safety.

According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries to her shoulder and legs. She was taken by EMS to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No tickets have been issued at this time, but police say their investigation is ongoing. Red Hook Police were assisted at the scene by the Red Hook Fire Department and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.