WAPPINGER’S FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating an explosion in Dutchess County. They said that a struck gas line caused an explosion, a fire, and the partial collapse of a building in Wappinger’s Falls.

According to Central Hudson, a contractor struck the 3/4-inch gas line during a Thursday afternoon dig, ultimately causing at least a partial collapse at 4 Brick Row in a residential area. The company cut electric and natural gas service to the immediate area at 1:30 p.m., WABC reported.

Aerial footage shows extensive debris and a caved-in roof. Some reports say that some injured people received treatment on the scene of the explosion, while others—some by helicopter—went to a local hospital.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a written statement about the state’s response to the emergency: