VERBANK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union Vale Fire Department saved upwards of 40 chickens trapped inside a flaming garage Saturday morning. The blaze broke out around 8:19 a.m., on Bruzgul Road.

Crews arrived in about five minutes and reported an active fire. The flames were quickly extinguished, with help from the LaGrange and East Fishkill Fire Departments.

All of the chickens living in the garage were removed unharmed, according to a spokesperson for the Union Vale squad. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians either.

Assisting at the scene were the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Team, and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. The fire remains under investigation.