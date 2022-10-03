FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troopers said no one was hurt after a man opened fire outside Antonella’s Pizza, located on State Route 9 in the Village of Fishkill, on Sunday. Six people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

State Troopers worked with the Town and Village of Fishkill Police Departments to find the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene. They were able to quickly track down the alleged gunman, Gary P. Bonventre Jr., 42, of Fishkill. According to police, Bonventre Jr. had a revolver on him when he was arrested.

Felony charges:

Six counts of first-degree attempted assault

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Six Counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Bonventre was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Wolfson in the Village of Fishkill Court and sent to Dutchess County Jail. Judge Wolfson set bail at $100,000 cash or secured bond, or $1,000,000 partially-secured bond.

Bonventre is scheduled to reappear before the court on October 17, at 9:30 a.m. No further details were released Monday.