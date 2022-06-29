UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., the Union Vale Fire District was sent on a Priority One EMS call for an unconscious man who was reportedly not breathing. Dutchess County 911 dispatchers immediately gave CPR instructions to a family member, who started CPR.

Upon the arrival of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Union Vale first responders, CPR was continued and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) was applied. The AED shocked the patient once, and emergency care was continued.

No further shocks were performed by the AED, and a short time later the patient began breathing on his own and became conscious. The patient was taken to Vassar Hospital in a Union Vale Fire District ambulance, with a Mobil Life paramedic on board. By the time he got to the emergency room, the patient was conscious and speaking.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), less than 10% of people survive a cardiac arrest and leave the hospital. The AHA adds that bystander CPR, early defibrillation, and rapid transport to an appropriate medical facility is the only way to make this possible.

“There is no higher accomplishment in emergency services than saving a life. The quick actions of the first responders, including the Dutchess County 911 emergency staff, Deputies of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Mobil Life Support, and members of the Union Vale Fire District resulted in a life being saved and should be commended for their extraordinary efforts,” said Chief Schmoke of the Union Vale Fire District.