WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Fire and Arson Investigation Unit along with the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division responded to Woodland Court in Wappinger after a house fire. The investigators helped the Hughsonville Fire Department with determining the origin and cause of the earlier blaze.

While putting out the fire, a Hughsonville fireman experienced an issue with his self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) regulator and a “Mayday” call was sent out. The fireman was helped out of the house and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati said, “Thankfully, the firefighter was not seriously injured in this incident. This serves as a reminder to all of us of the dangers our firefighters face at every alarm. Thank you to the 911 dispatchers, firefighters, and EMS providers for their strong work during this fire.”

Investigators believe the fire was accidental. Their investigation is ongoing at this time.