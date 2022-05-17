EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, May 16, just after 9 a.m., the East Fishkill Fire District was sent to 10 Lossestrife Drive after Dutchess County 911 (DC911) dispatchers were told a fire alarm was going off on the property. As units responded, DC911 told them they had received a report that there was smoke coming from the building’s garage.

Firefighters arrived to find an active fire in the attic area of a colonial-style home. Both manpower and water were limited at first, which prompted several mutual aid requests. The Village of Fishkill, Rombout, New Hackensack, New Hamburg, and Hughsonville Fire Departments responded to the mutual aid requests and came to help East Fishkill. The East Fishkill Rescue Squad and the East Fishkill Police Department also responded to the scene.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the inside of the house and were able to knock the fire down, greatly limiting damage to the structure and its contents. Several firefighters were injured in the firefight and it is believed that all injuries were minor.