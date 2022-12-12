RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Red Hook Fire Company is hosting a Christmas Eve breakfast with Santa this year. The fundraiser will benefit a member’s daughter who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.

Red Hook Fire Company Emergency Medical Services 1st Lieutenant Christal Funk is the mother of Abby, 11 who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. In efforts to help and support Abby and her family, the company is hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to noon. The following will be available at the buffet,

Scrambled eggs

Blueberry and plain pancakes

Sausage patties and bacon

Home fries

French toast sticks and toast

Juice, coffee and tea

The company will be accepting donations at the door, they ask to pay what you can for the breakfast. All donations will benefit Abby as she continues to fight. The Red Hook Fire Company is located at 42 Firehouse Lane in Red Hook.