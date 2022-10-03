POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fatal shooting at a Poughkeepsie hotel led to the disturbing discovery of guides and materials that could be used to make explosive devices, according to police. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. Sunday when local police responded to a reported disturbance and gunfire at the Courtyard Marriott hotel on South Road near Evergreen Avenue, authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding officers took two men into custody, and located a third man wounded by gunfire at the hotel, officials said. First responders rushed that man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Investigators did not immediately release the identities of the three men or specify criminal charges against the two taken into custody.

During an ensuing search of the hotel, officers found one room containing manuals for making explosive devices, as well as materials that could be used as explosives, police said. The New York State Police Bomb Squad secured the materials, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was notified of the discovery.

The hotel was evacuated of workers and guests, and Dutchess County emergency personnel, the Red Cross, and nearby Marist College helped move them and ensure that they were settled elsewhere.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Marist identified the man killed in the shooting as a student’s relative.

“Yesterday morning, authorities made us aware of the tragic, fatal shooting of a family member of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community,” the statement read. “We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed with any updates.”

Police said in the post that there was “no active threat to the public,” including to Marist or any other Poughkeepsie school. Further details about the fatal shooting and its connection to the hotel room and bomb-making supplies were not immediately disclosed by the department.