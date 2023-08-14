HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident on East Market Street on August 13. Responding officers located a BMW that collided with a tree.

The driver, a 23-year-old from Poughkeepsie, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers from Hyde Park were transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. One is listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations determined that the BMW was traveling west on East Market Street. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of the street. Police are not disclosing names at this time.

The Town of Hyde Park Police Department was assisted by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the Hyde Park Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.