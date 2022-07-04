POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 26-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie was killed Thursday morning in an accident that shut down Route 9. Around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was called to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive after hearing of a car-pedestrian crash. The collision took place in the center lane, which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, police say.

The Poughkeepsie woman was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck, which was being driven by a 48-year-old Hyde Park woman, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at (845) 485-3680.

The crash shuttered Route 9 near Marist College in both directions during the Thursday morning commute. Police say the road was fully re-opened around 10:15 a.m.