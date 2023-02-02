According to the DEC, a fragment of lead the size of a grain of rice is lethal to eagles.

AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 6, Environmental Conservation Officer Franz was notified of an injured bald eagle in the woods next to a stream. Officer Franz located the injured bird, used a towel to safely subdue it, and safely transported it to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

It was determined that the bald eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. According to the DEC, a fragment of lead the size of a grain of rice is lethal to eagles and even small exposure can cause severe neurological problems. The bald eagle received one round of therapy and is responding well.