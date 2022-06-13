LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night, around 9 p.m., Troopers with the New York State Police were called to the Shoprite store on Route 82 in Lagrange for a man slumped over the steering wheel in his car. Police say when they arrived, they learned that Ronald J. Corbin, 48, of East Fishkill had driven the car under the influence of drugs.

Further investigation found around three-point-eight grams of cocaine and one-point-six grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills in the car, according to police. Corbin was arrested after they found the alleged drugs.

Charged:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs (Misdemeanor)

Corbin was released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in the town of Lagrange Court on June 21, at 5:00 p.m.