DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County SPCA is in urgent need of donated towels, sheets (flat, not fitted), and unfrayed blankets (ones without fringes). The organization says they are running low and would be grateful to receive new ones.

The Dutchess County SPCA is located at 636 Violet Avenue in Hyde Park. Anyone looking to donate can leave them in the donation bin outside the front door.

The organization and animals thank donors in advance.