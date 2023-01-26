DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) has relaunched its public veterinary clinic. According to the DCSPCA, low-cost services for the well-being of pets in the area will be offered. It is located at 636 Violet Avenue in Hyde Park.

“We’re so excited to reopen our Public Clinic and provide the community with these critical services at affordable rates. Our mission includes helping both the people and pets of Dutchess County, and the Public Clinic does both,” said DCSPCA Executive Director Lynne Meloccaro. “All of these services are of the utmost importance in keeping animals safe and healthy, but due to financial crises, many families have historically been unable to afford them. Our clinic makes it possible for people to give the pets they love the care they need.”

A public wellness clinic offering low-cost vaccinations, wellness exams, microchipping, deworming, and more will be offered every other Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next one will be offered on February 7. Low-cost spay and neutering sessions, including rabies vaccinations and post-op pain medications, will be offered every other Tuesday starting February 14. Surgical services should be booked over the phone and paid for in advance. Appointments can be requested by calling (845) 452-7722 (ext. 425) for either clinic, or you can email wellness@dcspca.org.