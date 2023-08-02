HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two years at the Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA), 9-year-old Annie has still not found her forever home. This may be because Annie has a rare disorder, said the shelter.

Annie has Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes small focal seizures. When she was surrendered to the shelter in 2021, she started having episodes of chasing and biting her own tail for no apparent reason.

After treating her with a medication used for seizures in cats and dogs, Annie improved. According to DCSPCA Shelter Veterinarian Michael A. Berman, she will likely require this medication for the rest of her life.

“She has not yet been adopted, but finding the right guardian for her is a prolonged process because it has to be someone who understands her condition and will commit to caring for her,” said Lynne Meloccaro, DCSPCA Executive Director.

Annie (photo courtesy: DCSPCA)

“Annie may never be a perfect cuddly kitty, and it will take a special guardian to accept that Annie will always have her own way of expressing affection,” said Meloccaro.

If interested in adopting Annie, you can fill out an application on the Dutchess County SPCA website. If you would like to donate or see other adoptable animals, you can also visit the shelter’s website.