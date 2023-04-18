HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County SPCA is hosting the “Feed You, Feed Them” restaurant day on Thursday, April 27. All participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds to benefit the animals at the Dutchess County SPCA.

Participating restaurants include:

Brasserie, Poughkeepsie

Charlotte’s, Millbrook

Darby O’Gills, Hyde Park

El Azteca, Poughkeepsie

El Rey Mexican Eatery, Hyde Park

Emy Delights and Bites, Hyde Park

Four Brothers, Rhinebeck

Golden Russet Cafe, Rhinebeck

Joseph’s Steakhouse, Hyde Park

Kitchen and Coffee, Beacon

Patsy’s Roadhouse, Hopewell Junction

Red Hook Diner, Red Hook

Spirits Lab, Newburgh

“We’re so excited for ‘Feed You, Feed Them’ and honored that so many of our favorite establishments from around the Hudson Valley are enthusiastic about supporting our work,” said DCSPCA Executive Director Lynne Meloccaro. “The pandemic has greatly impacted restaurants, and their participation just shows how committed they are to helping us care for the animals of Dutchess County.”