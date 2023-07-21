Ginny is one of many adoptable dogs available at the Dutchess County SPCA (image credit: DCSPCA)

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County SPCA is hosting a summer adoption event on Saturday, July 29, from 12 to 3 p.m. Anyone who adopts a dog at the event will have their adoption photo taken by professional photographer Carlisle Stockton for free.

All adoption fees for dogs (excluding puppies) are waived through the end of July. In addition, anyone who adopts a dog in July will be entered into a drawing for a 1-hour session with dog trainer Jess Kelley-Madera.

To view all of the adoptable dogs, click here. All adopters who want to attend the event must have a pre-screened application. The DCSPCA encourages adopters to submit an application by July 24 to give adoption teams enough time to screen the applications before the event.