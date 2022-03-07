LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 5 around 11:32 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the LaGrange Fire Department with a reported house fire with someone trapped inside the home. The fire took place on Lakeview Road.

The first deputy sheriffs and state police officers to arrive on the scene told Dutchess County 911 dispatchers there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the house, and confirmed that one person and a dog were trapped inside. A neighbor tried to get into the house to get the trapped person out, but heavy flames kept both the neighbor and police from accessing the building.

Upon arrival, LaGrange firefighters immediately started to knock down the flames and tried to find the person trapped inside the home. The three-alarm fire was extinguished with mutual aid from the Arlington, Pleasant Valley, East Fishkill, New Hackensack, and New Hamburg fire departments. Once they put out the fire, firefighters found one dead person and dog inside the building.

Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati said, “Detectives and fire investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are working closely with members of the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the LaGrange Fire Department to determine what caused this fatal fire. We extend our condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one and a family dog in this tragedy.”

The origin and cause of this fire, along with the untimely death of one person and a dog, are both under investigation. Additional information will be provided at a later date.