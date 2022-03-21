POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, March 18, Lieutenant Petrus of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded with his K9 Cirr to help a Deputy who called for assistance after a man fled the scene of a car crash on Freedom Plains Road in Lagrange. Upon their arrival, Lieutenant Petrus deployed K9 Cirr and began a track to search for the subject.

After an extensive search over some treacherous terrain, K9 Cirr found the suspect hiding in a swamp off of State Route 55 near Stringham Road. The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Putnam County, was then arrested without further incident.

Dutchess County Sheriff’s officials said Monday, “Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Petrus and K9 Cirr for their excellent police work that lead to a swift apprehension, along with all the other Deputies who were on scene and assisted in the search. Your bravery and service to Dutchess County are recognized and greatly appreciated!”