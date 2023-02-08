POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 9, the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County and the Dutchess County Animal Response Team are hosting a free pet first aid training. The training will be held at the Emergency Response Center at 392 Creek Road from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will learn about possible life-saving skills for their pets. Topics will include pet CPR, heat stroke, hypothermia, gastrointestinal issues, allergies, poisonings, burns, eye issues, wound care, and more. To register, email Paul S. McNamara, DMV, Chief of Surgery at Hudson Highlands Veterinary Medical Group at mrc@dutchessny.gov.