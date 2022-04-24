POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each month, Dutchess County offers free virtual Narcan training with the next event scheduled for this Wednesday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. Each attendee will receive training for administering the life-saving medication and the opportunity to pick up a free Narcan kit after the training.

Learning how to use Narcan, said Dutchess County Government officials, can save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose. Advanced registration is required for this event.

You may register by email at llevine@dutchessny.gov or by calling (845) 243-4428. This is a virtual event, so make sure you have access to the internet at the time of the event.