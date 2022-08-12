RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Featured this year is America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, who is set to perform on August 23. Lynne is a ventriloquist and singer who won the show in 2017.
Free parking will be available. The full agriculture schedule and fair map can be found on the Dutchess County Fair website.
Daily shows
- Dialed Action Sports
- 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Rosaire’s Racing Pigs
- Noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Andy Rotz Wild West Show
- Noon, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Pawstar’s Frisbee Dogs
- 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
- Two by Two Animal Haven
- Noon, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- Dock Dogs
- Tuesday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mad Science
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
- Frogs, Bugs and Animals
- 11:45 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
Live music and entertainment
- Darci Lynne and Friends, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $37 presale, $42 day of
- TUSK – Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- Niko Moon, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sheriff’s K9 Demonstrations
- August 25 at noon and 4 p.m.
- August 26 at noon and 4 p.m.
- Chris Janson, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- All America Rodeo
- August 27 at noon and 6 p.m.
- August 28 at 4 p.m.
- Tickets ate $5 day of, and kids under 6 are free
- Stick Pony Rodeo, August 28 at 1 p.m.
Fan favorites
- Commerford’s Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides
- Salute to Agriculture and Dairy Birthing Tent Shekomeko Valley Oxen
- Century Museum Village, Antique Machinery and Blacksmith Shop
- Bentley One Room Schoolhouse
- DC Firefighter’s Museum
- Pleasant Valley Train Station
- Cider Mill and Sugar House
- Horticulture Building
- 4h Exhibit Hall
- Livestock Barns and Milking Parlor
- State Police Dive Tank
- The Grandstand Sidebar
- Wildlife Exhibit
- A Fair Shake
- Powers Great American Midway
- Hat City Axes
- Specialty Beverage Tent
- Beer and Wine Garden
Tickets
You can buy tickets either at the gate or on the Dutchess County Fair website. Children 11 years old and under are free.
According to the website, tickets bought online are $13.50 plus a $1.50 convenience fee. At the gate, tickets are $18. There is also a discount for seniors and military members. Ride wristbands bought online are $25 plus a $1.50 convenience fee, while wristbands at the gate are $30.