RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.

Featured this year is America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, who is set to perform on August 23. Lynne is a ventriloquist and singer who won the show in 2017.

Free parking will be available. The full agriculture schedule and fair map can be found on the Dutchess County Fair website.

Daily shows

Dialed Action Sports 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Rosaire’s Racing Pigs Noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Andy Rotz Wild West Show Noon, 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Pawstar’s Frisbee Dogs 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two by Two Animal Haven Noon, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Dock Dogs Tuesday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mad Science 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Frogs, Bugs and Animals 11:45 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.



Live music and entertainment

Darci Lynne and Friends, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 presale, $42 day of

TUSK – Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Niko Moon, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s K9 Demonstrations August 25 at noon and 4 p.m. August 26 at noon and 4 p.m.

Chris Janson, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

All America Rodeo August 27 at noon and 6 p.m. August 28 at 4 p.m. Tickets ate $5 day of, and kids under 6 are free

Stick Pony Rodeo, August 28 at 1 p.m.

Fan favorites

Commerford’s Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides

Salute to Agriculture and Dairy Birthing Tent Shekomeko Valley Oxen

Century Museum Village, Antique Machinery and Blacksmith Shop

Bentley One Room Schoolhouse

DC Firefighter’s Museum

Pleasant Valley Train Station

Cider Mill and Sugar House

Horticulture Building

4h Exhibit Hall

Livestock Barns and Milking Parlor

State Police Dive Tank

The Grandstand Sidebar

Wildlife Exhibit

A Fair Shake

Powers Great American Midway

Hat City Axes

Specialty Beverage Tent

Beer and Wine Garden

Tickets

You can buy tickets either at the gate or on the Dutchess County Fair website. Children 11 years old and under are free.

According to the website, tickets bought online are $13.50 plus a $1.50 convenience fee. At the gate, tickets are $18. There is also a discount for seniors and military members. Ride wristbands bought online are $25 plus a $1.50 convenience fee, while wristbands at the gate are $30.