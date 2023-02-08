RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mark your calendars! The 177th Dutchess County Fair has been announced for August 22 to 27.

The fair will have over 50 exciting rides and hundreds of vendors across the fairgrounds. There will also be a working blacksmith shop, a gas-powered engine show, and displays including agriculture, horticulture, Turn-of-the-Century Treasures, and more.

12 acres of the fairground is designated to showcase local livestock, with 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, poultry, and rabbits, and show arenas with full daily schedules of judging. There will be milking demonstrations, a wool workroom, sheep shearing, and even a dairy birthing tent, where spectators can witness the live birth of a calf.

Fair Hours:

Daily Fair Hours : Tues-Sat 10:00 AM-10:00 PM | Sun 10:00 AM-8:00 PM

: Tues-Sat 10:00 AM-10:00 PM | Sun 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Rides Run Daily : Tues-Sat 10:00 AM-10:00 PM | Sun 10:00 AM-8:00 PM

: Tues-Sat 10:00 AM-10:00 PM | Sun 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Kiddie Land Carnival opens daily at 10:00 AM

opens daily at 10:00 AM Main Carnival area opens at 11:00 AM

Ticket Information:

Tuesday-Sunday: $18 at the gate

$18 at the gate Wednesday: Senior (65+) & Military w/ID: $12 walk-up only

$12 walk-up only Ride All Day Wristbands: $35

$35 General Admission ticket is single-use and good for any ONE DAY during the Fair

General Admission ticket does not include the Ride All Day Wristband; must be purchased separately

Children 11 years and under are FREE

Parking is FREE

Day of/At the Gate Ride Tickets/Wristband