ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Effective June 1, Dutchess County is cutting and capping sales tax on motor fuel and diesel motor fuel. This will limit the amount of county sales tax collected on each gallon of retail motor fuel to 8 cents.

Lowering the amount of county sales tax collected on each gallon of retail motor fuel to 8 cents is the lowest allowed amount under NYS law to provide relief during the current surge in fuel costs. This will provide savings compared to the normal sales tax collection method, which is 3.75% county sales tax per gallon, according to Dutchess County Government .

County Executive Molinaro and Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver pushed for the cut and cap, noting that Dutchess County should not and will not “profit” from record-high fuel costs. The full Dutchess County Legislature approved the proposal in April for the June 1 effective date, the earliest allowed date under NYS law.