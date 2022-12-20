POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced that the special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season has begun. The statewide STOP-DWI campaign will be in effect until January 1.

“The holidays should bring about a joyous time for all, but sadly, impaired driving all too often ruins this season, needlessly taking lives and destroying families,” said Molinaro. “If you plan to include alcohol in your holiday celebrations, please also plan for a ride home. There is no excuse for impaired driving: If you drive drunk, the dedicated men and women of law enforcement will remove you from our roadways.”

In November, New York State Police issued more than 14,000 tickets during this year’s Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. 213 individuals were arrested for impaired driving, and police reported a total of 927 crashes, three of which included fatalities.