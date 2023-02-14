POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Poughkeepsie duo is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after they allegedly killed a man in the city on Mar. 2, 2020. According to a press release from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Consuelo Leonard, 45, and Rodarius Smith, 35, have been charged with murder in connection with the Main Street slaying.

The duo was arrested on Sunday. Both were arraigned and jailed without bail.

On Mar. 2, 2020, officers were sent to an apartment at 399 Main Street. There, they found Paul Thompson, 64, dead. Days later, his death was ruled a homicide.

Though Leonard and Smith are in custody, police say their investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information on it is asked to call (845) 451-7577.