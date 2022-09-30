WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On September 22, Troopers Michael Winkelman and James Flynn-Kocourek pulled a male, 17 out of a burning van after it struck a barn. The teenager was later arrested for a DWI.

State Troopers were on Middlebush Road on September 22 when around 3:26 a.m., they heard what seemed like a crash and patrolled State Route 9D to investigate. Police found a van crashed into a barn and a fire erupted. The barn was used only use for storage, no one was living in it at the time. Police were unable to open the door to the van and saw the driver was unresponsive. Police tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames but were unsuccessful. Troopers eventually pulled the driver out of the passenger side window as seen in the body-cam footage.

Police reported the teenager was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers report he was later arrested for DWI. State Route 9D was closed for about 12 hours. The barn and nearby utility pole were destroyed. Police report the investigation is still ongoing.