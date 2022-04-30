MILAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday night around 5:20 p.m., the Milan Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a wire burning in the road on Academy Hill Road. Chief Mizgier and Assistant Chief Gomm arrived and confirmed a wire was actively burning in the street causing a brush fire.

Photos courtesy Milan Volunteer Fire Department.

The brush fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished by firefighters on the scene. As a result of the downed wire, a hole was burned in the road.

Units remained on the scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians after the fire.