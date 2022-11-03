POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health warns residents that aggressive skunks were seen between October 30 and Nov. 1, 2022, near Rochdale Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The skunks might be rabid, health officials said.

It is important not to approach or contact wild animals, a spokesperson for the department said. If you see an aggressive or strange-acting skunk, take precautions to prevent contact with people or pets.

If you or your pet have had contact with a skunk, the incident should be reported to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health as soon as possible at (845) 486-3404. If calling after hours or on the weekend, that number changes to (845) 431-6465.