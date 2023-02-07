LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog who had fallen through ice on Saturday was rescued by two residents and LaGrange Firefighters around 3 p.m. Two men entered the water on a small rowboat and eventually got into the dangerously frigid water before LaGrange Firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the two men efforting to save the dog were able to return to their boat with the dog, but couldn’t get to shore. Firefighters say they dawned ice rescue suits, entered the water, and secured a rope to the boat, pulling them back to safety. Both men and the dog were safely removed from the water.

Firefighters are reminding the public that no ice is ever truly safe, and if anyone or an animal falls through thin ice, to call 911 immediately and do not enter the area.