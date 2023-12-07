BEEKMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental Conservation Officers were notified of a deer shot on private property on November 21. Officers were provided trail camera video of the alleged offender and were able to identify the suspect.

The hunter admitted to shooting the deer on private property. A Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff located a blood trail that led to the wounded animal.

The hunter was ticketed for trespassing and illegally taking a big game animal. The deer was donated to the New York Venison Donation Coalition to help feed the hungry.