According to the homeowner, the bear attacked his dog, prompting him to shoot it.

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 22, Environmental Conservation Officer Wamsley received a call from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office about a bear being shot. Police were responding to a report of shots fired when they observed a subject dragging a bear back to his home.

The subject told ECO Wamsley the bear had attacked his dog, prompting him to shoot it. According to ECO Wamsley, the story did not match up with the physical evidence. ECO Wamsley concluded the subject’s dog went after the bear and the subject followed, before shooting and killing the bear.

The homeowner was issued several tickets including taking a bear out of season, illegal take of protected wildlife, and hunting/taking a protected animal without a license. The bear was seized as evidence and donated.