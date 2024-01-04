UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were ticketed for illegally shooting a goose within 500 feet of a residence. Environmental Conservation Officers were notified of the incident by State Police on Christmas Eve.

The responding Environmental Conservation Officer located the goose carcass and lead shotgun casings. Witnesses provided the ECO with license plate information, leading the ECO to two subjects.

The two admitted to shooting the three additional geese while returning home from rabbit hunting. They were ticketed for discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence, taking waterfowl with lead shot, failing to retrieve waterfowl (wanton waste), and illegally taking protected wildlife. The ECO seized the goose meat.