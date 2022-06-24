HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County SPCA said they are investigating reports of a man and woman selling sick puppies in public spaces in Dutchess and Ulster Counties. The puppies are ill and many have died of parvo, which is highly contagious.

DCSPCA said these puppies are in urgent need of veterinary care and should not be purchased. If you see a man or woman selling puppies on the street, DCSPCA asks you to try to photograph them and send the photo and location to humanelaw@dcspca.org.

Residents should never buy a puppy from a stranger in any public space, warns DCSPCA. These puppies most likely have been taken from their mother too soon, have genetic or contagious conditions, and have never received veterinary care.

“The cost of care these sick animals will require far outweighs the cheap purchase price,” said DCSPCA.