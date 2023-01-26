POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A deputy was met with brute force when trying to evict a Poughkeepsie man Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy went to 21 Pleasant View Road just after 9 a.m. and tried to serve eviction papers to Shawn R. Magliocchino, 28.

When Magliocchino opened the door, he allegedly pulled a shotgun on the deputy. The deputy quickly backed away from the house and called for backup.

Several other deputies from the sheriff’s office responded, along with the town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office unmanned aircraft systems unit, emergency services, and hostage negotiators. Magliocchino ultimately surrendered peacefully at about 12:20 p.m.

At the time of the incident, Magliocchino had another family member inside the house, police said. They left peacefully and were unharmed.

Magliocchino has been charged with menacing a police or peace officer, which is a felony. After being processed, he was arraigned before the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. His next court date has not been publicly announced.