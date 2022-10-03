POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant after several recent thefts and robberies targeted Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley. Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati said the crimes took place in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores, and other businesses.

“We believe victims are being followed from their place of business to their home in order to commit these crimes against them,” Sheriff Imperati said. “Please remain vigilant and pay attention to your surroundings.”

Police said the public should call 911 in the event of an emergency. “We are here to serve and protect all of our communities,” concluded Imperati.