HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police made a rescue on May 13- but it wasn’t a person they were rescuing. Instead, when Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Eyler responded to the call, he found a mallard mother and her baby ducklings trapped in an abandoned pool in Hopewell Junction.

ECO Eyler watches as ducklings reunite with their mother. (Photo: DEC)

Officer Eyler grabbed a small box and scooped the ducklings up out of the pool while the concerned mother flew around him. Once collected, ECO Eyler placed the box on the ground outside the pool and mom led her little ones back to a safe space.