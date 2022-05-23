UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An injured hunter was rescued in Dutchess County on Sunday, May 22. The Beekman Fire Department, Union Vale Fire Department, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office worked together for the rescue.

On Sunday, the Beekman Fire Department requested Union Vale Fire Department’s UTV 67-97 to assist with the injured hunter. The hunter was in the woods with limited access capabilities, according to Chief Steven Schmoke.

Crews rescue injured hiker in Dutchess County (Union Vale Fire Department)

Crews rescue injured hiker in Dutchess County (Union Vale Fire Department)

Crews rescue injured hiker in Dutchess County (Union Vale Fire Department)

Crews rescue injured hiker in Dutchess County (Union Vale Fire Department)

Crews rescue injured hiker in Dutchess County (Union Vale Fire Department)

Both Beekman and Union Vale worked together to safely remove the hunter from the woods without incident. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.