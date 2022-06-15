POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation recently became one of the first utility companies in the nation to buy two all-electric bucket trucks. The company becomes one of nine in the country to make the purchase of these 55-foot trucks, with the first unit expected to be delivered in August and the second in November.

“Electric vehicles are the way of the future, and we can think of no better way to demonstrate their capabilities than to lead by example,” said Charles A. Freni, President, and C.E.O. of Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. “As we survey opportunities to transition portions of our fleet to electric-powered, these trucks offer a viable option for our heavy-duty vehicles. We look forward to putting these all-electric line trucks to use in our daily operations and are proud to be early adopters of this quickly evolving technology.”

The new trucks feature a two-battery system, one that charges the truck to drive around 140 miles and another that powers the bucket system for eight-to-10 hours on a full charge. Central Hudson expects these trucks to save around 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel usage yearly.

In addition to the all-electric trucks, Central Hudson also bought a total of four hybrid bucket trucks that use a battery system to operate the bucket and associated hydraulics instead of the engine. The first two hybrids were delivered in December 2021 and are already in service while the third and fourth trucks are coming in December 2022. These trucks save around 500 gallons of diesel each year and help eliminate carbon emissions by reducing engine idle times.

Central Hudson plans to spend at least 10% of its annual vehicle capital budget on the procurement of fully electric or hybrid vehicles through 2025 and up to 50% by 2030. The company’s goal is to reach 10% fleet electrification by 2025 and 50% by 2030.