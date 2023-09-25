UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union Vale Fire District responded to a car that had gone over the guardrail on Route 82 on Saturday evening. First responders located an individual inside the vehicle that required extrication.

The patient was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for further treatment. Route 82 was reopened at around 7:50 p.m. Assisting agencies include Mobile Life EMS, Empress EMS, New York State Police, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Precision Auto Body.