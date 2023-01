RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.

Image via DEC Forest Rangers

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers say they suspect the owner, who has not been located, was illegally off-roading in the car. DEC arranged for the car to be towed from the trail once it was found, and an investigation is ongoing.