TIVOLI, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person was rescued after their car fell into a stream in Tivoli late Monday afternoon. According to the Tivoli Fire Department, the person climbed onto the car roof, as it landed in the water on all four wheels, and couldn’t get to shore due to a strong current.

Firefighters say the patient was assessed by Tivoli EMTs and Northern Dutchess Paramedics after a swift rescue and was taken to Mid Hudson Regional Medical Center. The patient’s current condition wasn’t mentioned by firefighters.

Responding personnel then worked to get the car out of the water, which was made difficult due to the heavy current. With the assistance of New York State Forest Rangers and a heavy wrecker from Hillsdale, the car was removed from the stream.

Firefighters did not mention what led the car to end up in the water.