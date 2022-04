DOVER PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 19, around 7:11 a.m., the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company was dispatched to 7 Dover Village Plaza for a car into a building. When firefighters arrived, they found an SUV that had driven into a structure with a person trapped inside.

Photo courtesy J.H. Ketcham Hose Company.

The crew went to work and was able to cut part of the structure to free the occupant. The patient was evaluated by the Town of Dover Ambulance and released with no injuries.