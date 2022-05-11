STORMVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday night, the East Fishkill Fire Department was alerted to a brush fire in the Stormville Fire Company’s district. Due to the nature of the terrain and the location of the fire, crews had trouble locating access points, finding the fire, and had to face less than ideal conditions.

Crews were able to gain access to the fire by riding UTVs and brought their equipment in on the vehicles as well. The fire was determined to be 12 acres in size.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it could have easily been caused by a violation of the New York State burn ban. “We are very strict about enforcing the New York State burn ban because a small fire can very easily get out of hand and turn into a large Brush Fire, or even worse Structure Fires,” said officials with the Hopewell Hose Company. “Please share the word that the State Burn Ban is still in effect until May 14th, we will put your fire out to avoid large-area brush fires such as this.”

Hopewell Hose Fire Company was one of the mutual aid departments that responded to Monday’s fire. They were joined by Wiccopee Fire Company, Hillside Lake Fire Company, Beekman, Unionvale, Pawling, Lake Carmel, and the New York State Forest Rangers.