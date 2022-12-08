LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York. They are believed to be endangered and with their non-custodial parents.

Kevin Qualters

Kevin Qualters, 11, is 4 ft. tall and 75 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Aiden Qualters, 8, is 4’7″ tall and 60 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Aiden also has autism and is non-verbal.

Aiden Qualters

Authorities think the boys are with their non-custodial non-custodial mother, Kristen Cullen, and non-custodial father, Kevin J. Qualters.

Kristen, 37, is 5’6″ tall and 120 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Their father is 44-years old and described as 6’3″ tall, 165 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are traveling in a 2019 blue Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania registration LKX-9678.

Anyone with information should call (845) 486-3800 or 911.