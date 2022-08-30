FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Department of Public Works said Monday that they will be replacing the bridge on Washington Avenue over Fishkill Creek, at the intersection of Maple Street and Petticoat Lane. The project is expected to start the week of Sept. 6.

A new, wider bridge that will include sidewalks on either side will be installed to replace the aging structure. The new bridge will be built next to the existing one, allowing the current bridge to stay open during construction.

The project is eyeing a summer 2023 completion. Any questions can be directed to the Dutchess County Department of Public Works at (845) 486-2925.