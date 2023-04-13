PAWLING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 31, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Franz received reports of two bear cubs stranded and motherless next to the Metro-North Railroad in Pawling. Officer Franz followed a rail employee about a half mile down the tracks before finding the cubs.

He found the cubs in a bushy area and was able to get control of the animals using a hooded sweatshirt. Wildlife rehabilitators from Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center met with the rail worker and ECO Franz and took in the cubs. After an assessment, the cubs were determined to be in good condition and expected to recover.