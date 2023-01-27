BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man found dead in a wooded area near Teller Avenue in Beacon on New Year’s Day has been identified as Walter Miranda, 58, of Beacon. According to police, he died from a head injury after a fall.

A joint investigation into the incident was conducted by Beacon City Police and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives have spent most of the last month examining security footage from area cameras and interviewing Miranda’s family and friends.

“Although the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office has not finalized its report yet due to awaiting toxicology results, everything regarding the joint investigation is pointing to Mr. Miranda’s death being related to a fall causing a head injury,” a spokesperson for city police said in a written statement. “There are no other signs of a struggle or any other injuries indicating an assault.”

“I know community members get frustrated when something like this occurs in the area and not much information is available right away,” added Chief Sands E. Frost of Beacon City Police. “We owe it to the victim’s family and friends to be as thorough as possible investigating any death that may seem suspicious. This process can take quite a while to complete.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time, Chief Frost said. If you have any information that could help detectives, call city police at (845) 838-5061.